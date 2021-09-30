Is this a system failure for Dabo Swinney when it comes to talent identification and development? Or is this just a glitch in a program that would look more normal if Clemson wasn’t being compared to Alabama’s unprecedented dynasty.
Plus, a Week 5 preview of the most intriguing games from Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest to No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama.
