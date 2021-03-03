Can anybody wrestle the title away from Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Why Texas is not the choice in the Big 12. And how USC being unable to maximize its potential hurts all of college football.
Plus, new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea joins the show and shares his vision for transforming the Commodores.
