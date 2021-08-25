They say the goal is to bring stability to college sports during a tumultuous time and to beef up football schedules at some point. But the whole thing feels more theoretical than practical. How might this impact College Football Playoff expansion? Is the 12-team plan in peril or has it merely hit a speed bump?
Plus, what coaches need successful seasons to secure their jobs in 2021?
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25