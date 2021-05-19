Shaw explains the thinking behind recent modifications to preseason practice aimed at decreasing exposure to head injuries.
He talks about what he believes is the most important way new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff can support football in the conference. And he has an easy solution for expanding the College Football Playoff.
Plus, a preview of Stanford’s 2021 season as the Cardinal try to carry over a strong end to 2020 against a schedule with nothing but Power Five opponents.
