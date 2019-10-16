Clemson has slipped to No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU in the AP Top 25. Do the Tigers deserve better after two national championships in three seasons?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, ESPN’s David Hale joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about Clemson and why the Tigers’ close call against North Carolina is getting too much scrutiny from poll voters and others looking to nitpick Dabo Swinney’s team.