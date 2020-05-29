In the Big Ten, could Northwestern bounce back in the West with a new transfer quarterback? Could Pittsburgh be in position to contend in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s wide-open Coastal Division?
Also, there are lots of encouraging signs college football will start on time, but the coronavirus is likely to make this a most unusual season.
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.