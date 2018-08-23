FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2012, file photo, Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer leads the team in singing Carmen Ohio after beating Miami of Ohio 56-10, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State suspended coach Urban Meyer for three games on Wednesday night, Aug. 22, 2018, for mishandling repeated professional and behavioral problems of an assistant coach, with investigators finding Meyer protected his protege for years through domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. The superstar coach’s treatment of his now-fired assistant was also clouded by his abiding devotion to the legacy of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, the grandfather of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and an early coaching mentor for Meyer. (Jay LaPrete, File/Associated Press)

The drama at Ohio State that put Urban Meyer’s status as coach in limbo for three weeks has come to a resolution that has left many unsatisfied.

On a bonus edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to discuss the aftermath of the Meyer investigation. The Buckeyes coach was given a three-game suspension, but the report seemed to lay out a reasonable case for Meyer to have been fired.

Former assistant Zach Smith had a pattern of troubling behavior, including domestic violence allegations against him by his ex-wife. Meyer failed to protect Ohio State from a liability and did not acknowledge Courtney Smith while taking questions from reporters. Ohio State missed an opportunity to make a statement, even without firing Meyer.

