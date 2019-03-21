Southern California cornerback Iman Marshall runs through a drill during USC Pro Day, Wednesday, March 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Pro Day is intended to showcase talent to NFL scouts for the upcoming draft. (Alex Gallardo/Associated Press)

Don’t let the brackets fool you. College football is in full swing, too.

The latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast digs into some spring football story lines and takes an early look on which teams might fall short of expectations next season. And which ones could overachieve.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN joins AP’s Ralph D. Russo to talk win total over/unders for 2019. They disagree on Notre Dame’s outlook for next season.

Which quarterback competitions will be more interesting to watch over the next month and a half. Also, which second-year coach is most likely to have a bounce-back season among Willie Taggart, Scott Frost and Chip Kelly.

And what are the chances Clay Helton can thrive at USC when everything seems to dysfunctional at the school these days.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.