The early signing period begins next week, when most schools will secure the majority of their 2020 freshmen classes.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Mike Farrell, the national recruiting director for Rivals, joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss year two of the early signing period. How have coaches and players adjusted to having most of the recruiting process done six weeks earlier than it used to be?

The top classes as usual belong to the usual suspects: Alabama, Georgia, Texas. What teams are doing surprisingly well? What teams still have plenty of work to do?

Which top prospects are expected to make their commitments official on Dec. 19? Who are the four- and five-stars that will wait until February to make their final decisions?

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.