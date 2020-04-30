Also, Miami generally gets good grade in recruiting and has had almost as many players drafted in the last 10 years as Clemson. So why has the U consistently struggled on the field?
Plus, how is the pandemic lockdown impacting recruiting?
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.