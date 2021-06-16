They look back at the events that led to college football embracing a playoff structure and how it has gone so quickly from two teams to four to 12.
Plus what questions remain to be answered about this new plan, including how soon can it be implemented.
Maisel also talks about his new book, “I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye,” about his late son, Max.
