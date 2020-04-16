Shaw explains the rules committee’s push to clean up what he views as an integrity issue in college football. Some coaches are teaching players to feign injuries as a way to allow a defense to regroup. Shaw says in-game penalties would be difficult to implement, but maybe conference-level discipline could be used if the practice doesn’t stop.
Plus, how Stanford can use the worst season of Shaw’s nine-year tenure as a springboard to Pac-12 North contention — whenever the next season is played.
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.