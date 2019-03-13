FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, in Durham, N.C. Williamson was named both The Associated Press ACC player and newcomer of the year, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Gerry Broome, File/Associated Press)

The madness of March has already begun with conference tournaments in full swing and Selection Sunday looming.

The latest edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast is a basketball special edition. AP national college basketball writer Aaron Beard joins Ralph Russo to sort out how the bracket might come together and look at the contenders to take the NCAA Tournament title.

Duke looks like the best team in the country when Zion Williamson is healthy, but that hasn’t been the case in a while. How will Williamson’s injury influence the selection committee? Is Duke a No, 1 seed regardless? Who are the other top seeds?

Plus, mid-majors or middle of the pack power conference teams? Should the committee be more open-minded to the underdogs?

