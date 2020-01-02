The entire football world, both college and pro, is waiting to find out whether injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will enter the draft. Staples and Russo discuss what could go into that decision.
Plus, how to quantify success at Florida and Notre Dame. And do these seasons count as successful?
