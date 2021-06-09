On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bulldogs beat writer Marc Weiszer from the Athens Banner-Herald joins AP’s Ralph D. Russo to discuss Georgia’s recent blue-chip transfer additions and the state of Kirby Smart’s program.
Also, Matt Fortuna, national college football writer with The Athletic, joins the show to discuss the mess that became of Northwestern’s athletic director search; Wisconsin’s seemingly seamless transition, Notre Dame in year 12 under Brian Kelly and Nick Saban’s contract extension.
