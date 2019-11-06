A big week in college football also includes the first College Football Playoff rankings and a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the Southeastern Conference when LSU faces Alabama. Myerberg and Russo preview the big game in Tuscaloosa, as well as the battle of unbeaten in Minneapolis as Penn State faces surprising Minnesota.
Plus, what is significant about the first CFP rankings.
