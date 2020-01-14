One last Reality Check for the AP Top 25, with an eye toward what’s to come in 2020:

No. 1 LSU (15-0)

Key returnees: WR Ja’Marr Chase; WR Terrace Marshall Jr.; CB Derek Stingley Jr.; DT Tyler Shelvin.

Key departures (x-likely): QB Joe Burrow; CB Kristian Fulton; S Grant Delpit-x; DT Rashard Lawrence.

Big games: vs. Texas; at Florida, Alabama.

Reality check: The loss of Burrow creates enough uncertainty to take the Tigers out of the running for preseason No. 1.

No. 2 Clemson (14-1)

Key returnees: QB Trevor Lawrence; WR Justyn Ross; DT Tyler Davis; OT Jackson Carman.

Key departures (x-likely): WR Tee Higgins-x; RB Travis Etienne-x; Isaiah Simmons-x; K’Von Wallace.

Big games: at Florida State; at Notre Dame; South Carolina.

Reality check: The Tigers had never been preseason No. 1 until this season. They’ll likely make it two in a row.

No. 3 Ohio State (13-1)

Key returnees: QB Justin Fields, WR Chris Olave; DB Shaun Wade; DE Zach Harrison.

Key departures: DE Chase Young; CB Jeff Okudah; RB J.K. Dobbins; CB Damon Arnette.

Big games: at Oregon, Penn State; vs. Michigan.

Reality check: Despite huge losses on defense, the Buckeyes are likely a preseason top-three team.

No. 4 Georgia (12-2)

Key returnees: WR George Pickens, RB Zamir White; LB Nolan Smith; CB Eric Stokes.

Key departures: QB Jake Fromm; RB D’Andre Swift; S J.R. Reed; DT Tyler Clark.

Big games: at Alabama; vs. Florida, Auburn.

Reality check: Should start in the top five for the third straight season.

No. 5 Oregon (12-2)

Key returnees: OT Penei Sewell; DE Kayvon Thibodaux; RB CJ Verdell; S Jevon Holland.

Key departures: QB Justin Herbert; LB Troy Dye; OG Shane Lemieux; OT Calvin Throckmorton.

Big games: Ohio State, Southern California, Washington.

Reality check: The Ducks will easily be the highest ranked Pac-12 team to start the season, somewhere in the back of the top 10.

No. 6 Florida (11-2)

Key departures: DEs Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga; CB C.J. Henderson; RB Lamichal Perine.

Key returnees: QB Kyle Trask; TE Kyle Pitts; CB Kair Elam; S Marc Wilson.

Big games: LSU, Georgia; at Florida State.

Reality check: The Gators have lived in the 6-12 spot the last couple years and will likely start there again.

No. 7 Oklahoma (12-2)

Key returnees: RB Kennedy Brooks; C Creed Humphrey; DE Ronnie Perkins; QB Spencer Rattler.

Key departures: QB Jalen Hurts; WR CeeDee Lamb; LB Kenneth Murray; DT Neville Gallimore.

Big games: Tennessee, Baylor, Texas;

Reality check: Mark down the Sooners for another prolific offense and top-10 preseason ranking.

No. 8 Alabama (11-2)

Key returnees: WR DeVonta Smith; LB Dylan Moses; WR Jaylen Waddle; CB Patrick Surtain.

Key departures: QB Tua Tagovailoa; WR Jerry Jeudy; OLB Anfernee Jennings; S Xavier McKinley.

Big games: Southern California, Georgia; at LSU.

Reality check: No reason to think this was anything more than a blip for ‘Bama, which should start next season in the top three.

No. 9 Penn State (11-2)

Key returnees: LB Micah Parsons; QB Sean Clifford; RB Journey Brown; TE Pat Freiermuth; C Michael Menet.

Key departures: WR K.J. Hamler; DE Yetur Gross-Matos; DE Shaka Toney; S Garrett Taylor.

Big games: at Virginia Tech, Michigan; vs. Ohio State.

Reality check: The Nittany Lions will be a trendy alternative to Ohio State to pick out of the Big Ten and should land in the back half of the preseason top 10.

No. 10 Minnesota (11-2)

Key returnees: QB Tanner Morgan; WR Rashod Bateman; S Jordan Howden; OT Daniel Faalele.

Key departures: S Antonio Winfield; WR Tyler Johnson; De Carter Coughlin; CB Chris Williamson.

Big games: Iowa; at Wisconsin; Michigan.

Reality check: For the first time since 2004, the Gophers will start the season ranked.

No. 11 Wisconsin (10-4)

Key returnees: LB Jack Sanborn; NT Keeanu Benton; TE Jake Ferguson.

Key departures: RB Jonathan Taylor; OLB Zack Baun; LB Chris Orr.

Big games: at Michigan; Notre Dame; at Iowa.

Reality check: The Badgers won’t have much buzz, but they are a reliable mid-teens pick.

No. 12 Notre Dame (11-2)

Key returnees: QB Ian Book; S Kyle Hamilton; WR Braden Lenzy.

Key departures: WR Chase Claypool; TE Cole Kmet; DE Julian Okwara.

Big games: Wisconsin; Clemson; at Southern California.

Reality check: Four 10-win seasons in five years give the Irish top-10 credibility to start the year.

No. 13 Baylor (11-3)

Key returnees: QB Charlie Brewer; WR Tyquan Thornton; LB Terrel Bernard.

Key deparures: DE James Lynch; DT Bravvion Roy; QR Denzel Mims.

Big games: Mississippi; at Oklahoma; at Texas.

Reality check: New coach + massive turnover on defense = Bears will probably start around 20.

No. 14 Auburn (9-4)

Key returnees: QB Bo Nix; WR Seth Williams; LB Owen Pappoe.

Key departures: DT Derrick Brown; DE Marlon Davidson; OT Prince Tega Wanogho.

Big games: at Georgia; LSU; at Alabama.

Reality check: Big losses on defense. Pencil the Tigers in to start about where they finished this season.

No. 15 Iowa (10-3)

Key returnees: RB Tyler Goodson; WR Tyrone Tracy Jr.; LB Djimon Colbert.

Key departures: QB Nate Stanley; DE A.J. Epenesa; OT Tristan Wirfs.

Big games: Iowa State; Minnesota; at Ohio State.

Reality check: The Hawkeyes might get a bowl bump into the preseason top 15.

No. 16 Utah (11-3)

Key returnees: TE Brant Kuithe; LB Devin Lloyd; DE Mike Tafua.

Key departures: QB Tyler Huntley; RB Zack Moss; DE Bradlee Anae.

Big games: BYU; Southern California; Washington.

Reality check: The rebuilding Utes will slip back to their more typical position of overlooked heading into next season.

No. 17 Memphis (12-2)

Key returnees: QB Brady White; RB Kenneth Gainwell; S La’Andre Thomas.

Key departures: DE Bryce Huff; RB Patrick Taylor; WR Antonio Gibson.

Big games: at Purdue; at Cincinnati; UCF.

Reality check: Even with a new coach, the Tigers could crack the top 20 and be the highest ranked Group of Five team.

No. 18 Michigan (9-4)

Key returnees: WR Nico Collins; RB Zach Charbonnet; DE Kwity Paye.

Key departures: QB Shea Patterson; OLB Josh Uche; CB Lavert Hill.

Big games: at Washington; Penn State; at Ohio State.

Reality check: The Wolverines will likely be ranked to start the season behind four or five other Big Ten teams.

No. 19 Appalachian State (13-1)

Key returnees: QB Zac Thomas; RB Marcus Williams.

Key departures: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither; RB Darrynton Evans; DL George Blackstock.

Big games: at Wake Forest; at Wisconsin; at Georgia Southern.

Reality check: Loaded again, the Mountaineers should start the season ranked for the first time.

No. 20 Navy (11-2)

Key returnees: RB Jamale Carothers; LB Diego Fagot; DB Kevin Brennan.

Key departures: QB Malcolm Perry; OL David Forney; LB Paul Carothers.

Big games: Notre Dame in Ireland; at Air Force; Army.

Reality check: With the dynamic Perry leaving, the Middies will start the season unranked.

No. 21 Cincinnati (11-3)

Key returnees: QB Desmond Ridder; WR Alec Pierce; CB Ahmad Gardner.

Key departures: RB Michael Warren II; TE Josiah Deguara; LB Bryan Wright.

Big games: at Nebraska; Memphis; at UCF.

Reality check: The Bearcats should get their first preseason ranking ever.

No. 22 Air Force (11-2)

Key returnees: QB Donald Hammond III; RB Kadin Remsberg; LB Demonte Meeks.

Key departures: S Jeremy Fejedelem; DT Fifita Mosese; OT Scott Hattok.

Big games: at Purdue; Navy; at Army.

Reality check: After maybe the quietest 11-win season of the season, the Falcons will have to prove themselves all over again in 2020.

No. 23 Boise State (12-2)

Key returnees: QB Hank Bachmeier; LB Demtri Washington; RB George Holani.

Key departures: DE Curtis Weaver; WR John Hightower; DB Kekoa Nawahine.

Big games: Florida State; at Air Force; Utah State.

Reality check: A promising returning quarterback should be enough to get Boise State into the preseason Top 25.

No. 24 UCF (10-3)

Key returnees: QB Dillon Gabriel; RB Greg McRae; DT Kalia Davis.

Key departures: WR Gabriel Davis; DE Brendon Hayes; CB Nevelle Clark.

Big games: North Carolina; Cincinnati; at Memphis.

Reality check: UCF will probably start next season unranked and its fans will be angry.

No. 25 Texas (8-5)

Key returnees: QB Sam Ehlinger; LB Jospeh Ossai; OT Samuel Cosmi.

Key departures: WR Devin Duvernay; DT Malcolm Roach; C Zach Shackelford.

Big games: at LSU; Oklahoma; Baylor.

Reality check: Voters can’t quit Texas so the Longhorns will probably start next season ranked again.

