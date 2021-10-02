AROUND THE COUNTRY: Pitt’s Kenny Pickett has thrown 14 touchdowns passes over the last three games, including four in a route of Georgia Tech. That breaks a school record previously held by Dan Marino. The sixth-year senior could emerge as an interesting draft prospect in a season where there are no clear cut high first-round picks. ... No. 25 Clemson scored one touchdown in beating Boston College. Probably time to stop expecting the Tigers’ offense to break out. ... No. 6 Oklahoma showed some signs of find itself offensively ahead of the Red River game against Texas. The Sooners got a few more explosive plays against Kansas State, They’ll need them next week against Bijan Robinson and Texas ... No. 19 Oklahoma State continues to win with defense ... It was great victory for Cincinnati, but the Bearcats’ opponents are not doing them any favor. No. 4 Penn State shutout Indiana, Cincinnati’s other Power Five victory. Within the American Athletic Conference, winless Navy upset UCF. The Bearcats are going to need SMU to separate itself from the rest of the American or they will be at risk of not facing another Top 25 this season.