AROUND THE COUNTRY: The is no figuring out the ACC. Just when No. 17 Pitt looked as if it was ready to assert itself, Miami came to town and beat the Panthers. Behind redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the Hurricanes have consecutive victories against Top 25 opponents for the first time since 2017. Things suddenly looking much better for Miami coach Manny Diaz. ... Not so much for Nebraska coach Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers were favored to beat Purdue, but lost at home and have Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa remaining. If this does turn out to be Frost’s last season coaching his alma mater here is why: 6-10 combined record against Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern and Minnesota. ... Team of the week? How about Washington State after the Cougars rolled over supposed Pac-12 South contender Arizona State. Kudos to Wazzu and interim coach Jake Dickert for not giving up on the season after the fiasco that former coach Nick Rolovich caused. ... No. 16 Baylor handed Texas its fourth loss. The last time the Longhorns lost fewer than four games in a full season was 2009. ... Thoughts and prayers to anybody who had Florida State getting 9 1/2 points from Clemson and lived through the baddest of beats. ... No. 13 Wake Forest is the only Power Five team to have never been ranked in the top 10. Demon Deacons are going to be knocking on the door Sunday.