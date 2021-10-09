AROUND THE COUNTRY: There has been a lot of justifiable love for Texas’ Bijan Robinson, but Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III is probably the top Heisman contender among running backs right now. Walker had 233 yards, including a school-record 94-yard run, as the Spartans improved to 6-0 against Rutgers. ... Among second-year coaches, only Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has done a better job of turning around a team than Baylor’s Dave Aranda. The Bears went 2-7 in 2020 and Aranda, a long-time successful defensive coordinator, seemed overmatched. Credit to Aranda for quickly changing offensive coordinators, bringing in Jeff Grimes from BYU to replace Larry Fedora. The Bears pounded West Virginia to improve to 5-1. ... Encouraging sign for Tennessee in Year 1 under coach Josh Heupel: The Volunteers (4-2) have scored at least 40 points in back-to-back SEC games for the first time since 2016. It will get much tougher than Missouri and South Carolina, but bowl eligibility is in sight. .. We can put away all the “What if BYU goes unbeaten?” conversations after four turnovers against Boise State. ... Most disappointing team in the country? How about preseason No. 10 North Carolina? Tar Heels coach Mack Brown is now 0-11 against Florida State.