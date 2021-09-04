AROUND THE COUNTRY: Fans are back. It’s really cool. ... Tulane earns team of the week in the losing effort. The Green Wave has been displaced by Hurricane Ida, had to play would was scheduled as a home game against No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman and yet still pushed the Sooners for four quarters. ... No. 7 Iowa State just can’t seem to have an easy opener, but the win against Northern Iowa was likely enough to set up the first Cy-Hawk game with Iowa matching ranked teams. The rivalry goes back 64 games and more than 120 years. ... Good sign for the opening of the Steve Sarkisian-era at No. 21 Texas: The Longhorns turned a game many thought would be real test into a fourth-quarter laugher against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Fordham linebacker Ryan Greehagen made 30 tackles against Nebraska. Thirty! Its the fourth time an FCS player reached 30 tackles in a game since the NCAA started tracking the stat in 2000, and first time against an FBS opponent. Nebraska easily beat Vince Lombardi’s alma mater.