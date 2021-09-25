AROUND THE COUNTRY: Drinkwitz said earlier this week he would rather play a regional rivalry than make a trip to Boston College. He was right. BC 41, Missouri 34 in overtime. ... After replacing Bo Nix, quarterback T.J. Finley seems like a good bet to start next week for Auburn at LSU, his former team ... No. 18 Wisconsin’s offense looks broken. Graham Mertz threw four interceptions and had five turnovers against No. 12 Notre Dame, but it’s not just him. The Badgers’ signature running game hasn’t shown much either ... On the flip side, credit Notre Dame for figuring out a way to work around an offensive line that is a really big problem. Can it hold up next week against No. 8 Cincinnati? ... Bowling Green pulled off the biggest upset of the season, stunning Minnesota as a 30-point underdog. It was baffling loss for the Gophers against a program that has been one of the worst in major college football over the last five seasons ... Baylor at 4-0 is the most surprising team in the Big 12 under second-year coach Dave Aranda, who went 2-7 in his debut. ... Washington State coach Nick Rolovich is facing a deadline to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and doing so with a 1-3 record that includes no victories against FBS teams.