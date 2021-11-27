AROUND THE COUNTRY: The Tide heads to the SEC championship game in an unfamiliar role, looking like a clear underdog against No. 1 Georgia. ... Heading into Saturday night, all the conference championship games were set, except for the Big 12. The late game between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State would determine whether the Cowboys play Baylor or the Sooners next week in Arlington, Texas. ... Both sides of the Big Ten were set by upsets Saturday. Michigan will face No. 17 Iowa after the Hawkeyes rallied to beat Nebraska on Friday and then got the help then needed from Minnesota. The Gophers upset Wisconsin to win Paul Bunyan’s Axe and hand the Big Ten West to Iowa. ... There will be two unbeaten teams in FBS heading into championship weekend: Georgia and Cincinnati. North Texas ended No. 15 UTSA's perfect season with a 45-23 victory. UTSA will still host the Conference USA title game next week against Western Kentucky. As for North Texas, it finished the season with five straight victories to become bowl eligible and maybe save coach Seth Littrell’s job ... All signs and media reports point to TCU hiring SMU coach Sonny Dykes to replace Gary Patterson. Dykes would be switching sides in a crosstown rivalry and leaving on a down note. SMU lost four of the last five games, including at home to Tulsa on Saturday. ... The two biggest questions heading into the next week or so for Florida are: Who’s the next coach? Can he keep quarterback Anthony Richardson from transferring? The talented freshman showed flashes all season of being a potential difference-maker and came off the bench to help Florida get bowl eligible by beating Florida State.