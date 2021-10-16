AROUND THE COUNTRY: No. 12 Oklahoma State’s defense is legit. The Cowboys held Texas to 14 yards over its final six drives to erase a 24-13 deficit and stay unbeaten. ... One confounding home loss against Western Michigan has kept Pitt from getting much attention, but after crushing Virginia Tech the Panthers are the clear favorites in the ACC Coastal. And how about some Heisman hype for QB Kenny Pickett? ... All-purpose player of the day goes to Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. The part-time blocking and team’s leading tackler ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and had a sack in a victory against No. 19 BYU. ... A week after UMass broke a 16-game losing streak against UConn, the Huskies snapped their 11-game losing streak against Yale. ... Arizona’s losing streak hit 18 games against Colorado. The Wildcats have played half a season under new coach Jedd Fisch and have yet to score 20 points in a game. ... Ohio’s Armani Rogers set a record that can never be a broken, breaking off a 99-yard against Buffalo, the longest in NCAA history for an quarterback.