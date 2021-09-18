AROUND THE COUNTRY: Nothing more Pitt than the Panthers losing at home to Western Michigan of the Mid-American Conference the week after beating an SEC team (Tennessee) on the road. Anything is possible with Pitt ... Add No. 15 Virginia Tech losing at West Virginia and Michigan State taking it to No. 24 Miam i to Pitt’s loss and the Atlantic Coast Conference had another rough week in the nonconference. ... Memphis won a wild game at home against Mississippi State with one of the more bizarre punt return TDs you’ll see — and one that Bulldogs fans will be fuming over ... Kedon Slovis got his opportunity at USC two seasons ago because of an injury to JT Daniels. Did Jaxson Dart (great name) just Wally Pipp Slovis? The Trojans freshman came off the bench to pass for 391 yards and four touchdowns i n a rout of Washington State.