AROUND THE COUNTRY: The rapid descent of Florida and coach Dan Mullen continued with an overtime loss at Missouri. The Gators will limp into a rivalry game against Florida State at 5-6. “The Florida football program is going to be here for a long time. It’s not about one game,” Mullen told reporters. “Got to make the program better.” At 2-6, Florida has its fewest SEC wins since 1986. ... The Seminoles come to Gainesville at 5-6, too, but feeling good about turning around their season after an 0-4 start. ... Notre Dame reached double-digit victories for a fifth straight season, an Irish record. You need to win a national title as a coach to get a statue at Notre Dame. Brian Kelly might never do that, but he has established a standard in South Bend that seemed to be unreachable for more than a decade before he arrived. ... On the way to putting up 62 points on rival USC, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for signing an autograph for a fan after one of the six touchdowns he accounted for. ... No. 15 UTSA remained unbeaten and locked up a trip to the Conference USA title game with a wild last-second touchdown against UAB. Meep! Meep! ... After losing its sixth straight game, Texas has sole possession of ninth place in the Big 12 and owns a loss to the lone team behind it. ... Two stars who probably haven’t gotten enough accolades this season. Wisconsin’s 17-year freshman running back Braelon Allen, whose seventh straight 100-yard rushing game was his best yet. Allen went for 228 on 22 carries and three touchdowns against Nebraska. Pitt receiver Jordan Addison had 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns and a 39-yard punt return as the Panthers beat Virginia to clinch the ACC Coastal.