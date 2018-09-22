Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) looks to pass against Wake Forest in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

Making a quarterback switch with a good team can be a tricky maneuver.

But sometimes good isn’t good enough.

No. 8 Notre Dame made the move Saturday at Wake Forest. No. 21 Miami did the same, with the relative ease you might expect against Florida International. Meanwhile, the QB rotation continued at No. 3 Clemson — though it’s becoming more obvious the Tigers’ best quarterback isn’t the starter.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly insisted all week both Brandon Wimbush, who started the first three victories for the Notre Dame, and backup Ian Book would play against Wake Forest , one of the worst pass defense teams in the country. Well, he lied— which is pretty typical when it comes to quarterback controversies.

Book started and had a career game with 325 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions and Notre Dame’s offense had its best game of the season. Credit Kelly for making the move — or maybe ask what took so long? But It was only four weeks ago that Wimbush got a game ball from Kelly after playing solidly in the opener against Michigan.

“I didn’t sleep great last night, because that’s a pretty big decision to make when you’re 3-0 and your quarterback that was leading your football team was 13-3 as a starter,” Kelly said. “But I had a lot of confidence in Ian and I thought our offense played to the level that it was capable of. That certainly showed itself today.”

Is that it for Wimbush, a senior and slick runner who has never quite overcome his accuracy issues? Notre Dame may still find his skills useful in the coming weeks against No. 7 Stanford and No. 13 Virginia Tech. For now, pencil in Book.

Miami coach Mark Richt started Malik Rosier, who was coming off a big game against Toledo, but went to redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry early against FIU . Perry tossed three touchdowns. It was a little surprising Rosier held on to the job in the offseason after he slumped so badly at the end of last season. Perry has more upside, but wasn’t ready. Maybe he is now, just as the Hurricanes enter ACC play.

“It’s not like Malik has done anything wrong by any means,” Richt said. “He’s done a lot of great things for us but the other guys are beginning to mature to the point where we want to see what they can do.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been steadfast in saying the plan is to play both returning starter Kelly Bryant and fab freshman Trevor Lawrence. It seems the real plan is to develop lawrence while taking advantage of Bryant’s experience — and not slighting the senior. Against Georgia Tech , Lawrence threw four touchdown passes. Clemson looks like a far more dangerous offense when the Lawrence is flashing his future first-round draft pick talent. For a team with national championship hopes, Lawrence is the player best suited to get the Tigers there.

BOTTOMING OUT

Scott Frost’s buyout was not making the rounds on Twitter the way Florida State coach Willie Taggart’s was last week, but Nebraska’s new coach had the worst day of his short head coaching career. You could say Nebraska did not even look like a Big Ten team against No. 19 Michigan — but Rutgers is in the Big Ten .

The numbers were ridiculously one-sided: The Cornhuskers were outgained 491-132 and were down 39-0 at half. Each week has gotten a little worse for the Huskers and their new coach, but reality is very much set in.

Nebraska was 4-8 last season. This is a massive rebuild for the hometown boy Frost.

“I honestly believe this is going to be the bottom right here,” he said. Nebraska still must play No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 4 Ohio State.

Nebraska is 0-3 for the first time since 1945, but Frost will be afforded far more patience from Huskers fans than Florida State’s will have for Taggart, who took over a team that was 7-6 in 2071, but a program that has been among the best in the country in recent years.

Frost is a former Husker, and the fan base has been beat down badly through two decades of Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini and Mike Riley. Though the days of Pelini’s unsatisfying nine-win seasons are looking good right about now.

Taggart and the Seminoles got a tidy victory against Northern Illinois at home so for at least a week the anxiety level in Tallahassee can be lowered from tense to antsy.

TEXAS IS ... GOOD?

No, we want use the B word in regards Texas, but the Longhorns finally are showing signs of turning a corner under coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak against TCU . It wasn’t just a losing streak. It was an annual humiliation that has exemplified the slippage of Texas football. The Horned Frogs had won those four games by an average of 30 points.

In Austin on Saturday, Texas was the clearly better team and now the Horns have a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2014.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: It was the ACC’s week to feel some pain. No. 13 Virginia Tech was upset at Old Dominion in what was supposed to be an easy trip across the state to help recruiting and get a W. Instead, the Hokies lost game and quarterback Josh Jackson with a leg injury. No. 23 Boston College, ranked for the first time in 10 years, flopped at Purdue . Who is the second-best team in that conference? ... The first huge game in the Big Ten is set for next week: No. 4 Ohio State goes to No. 10 Penn State. Both are unbeaten. It’s a night game white out in Happy Valley. Figure ESPN’s “GameDay” will be there, too. ... Heisman watch: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa now has 12 touchdown passes in 80 attempts. Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins has 16 TD passes in 115 attempts.

