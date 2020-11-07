The Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) responded with a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive that ended with Thomas throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Miller Gibbs.
With 64 seconds left before the end of the first quarter, Brendan Harrington picked off Vitt, returned it 49 yards for the score and App State never trailed again.
Vitt threw for a pair of touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Jahmyl Jeter had 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Texas State (1-8, 1-4).
