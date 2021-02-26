Zack Bryant had 20 points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-9). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.
The Mountaineers remain undefeated in three games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Jan. 9.
