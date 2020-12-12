Miller Mosley threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Carter Jr. with 5:23 remaining that pulled Georgia Southern to 31-26. Chandler Staton added a 37-yard field goal for the Mountaineers. The Eagles then drove to their 44 before Nicholas Ross picked off a Mosley pass to seal it.
Zac Thomas threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns for Appalachian State (8-3, 6-2). Noel had 13 carries for 103 yards rushing. Virgil had three receptions including a 16-yard touchdown catch.
Georgia Southern’s David Spaulding had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
