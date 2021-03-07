Adrian Delph had 16 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (15-11). Donovan Gregory added nine rebounds.
Texas State’s Caleb Asberry grabbed a rebound and raced down court before hitting a contested pull-up 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to force OT.
Mason Harrell had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (18-7). Caleb Asberry added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Isiah Small had 15 points.
___
___
