This will be the first meeting between Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference and North Texas of Conference USA.
The Mean Green were Sun Belt members from 2001-12, winning four straight league titles from 2001-04.
The Mountaineers won the past four Sun Belt crowns entering this season. They are are 5-0 in bowl games in their FBS history, beating UAB 31-17 a year ago in the New Orleans Bowl.
The Mean Green, which closed their regular season with 45-43 win over UTEP last Friday night, is making its 11th all-time bowl appearance. Its last trip came two years ago with 52-13 loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.
