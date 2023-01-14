Appalachian State beats Troy 58-45

Harcum was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Mountaineers (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory finished 5 of 14 from the field to add 11 points. CJ Huntley shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.