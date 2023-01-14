Appalachian State beats Troy 58-45

BOONE, N.C. — Terence Harcum had 15 points in Appalachian State’s 58-45 victory over Troy on Saturday night.
Nelson Phillips led the way for the Trojans (12-7, 4-2) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Aamer Muhammad added 12 points for Troy. Zay Williams also had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina while Troy hosts James Madison.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.