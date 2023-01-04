Appalachian State faces Coastal Carolina, aims to break 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State enters the matchup against Coastal Carolina after losing three in a row. The Mountaineers are 5-3 on their home court. Appalachian State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

