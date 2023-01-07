Appalachian State faces James Madison on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -11; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Mountaineers take on James Madison. The Dukes are 5-1 on their home court. James Madison has college basketball’s top-scoring offense averaging 88.0 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is averaging 13.2 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Tyree Boykin is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.8 points. Donovan Gregory is shooting 42.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

