Appalachian State hosts Appleby and Wake Forest

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -12; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Tyree Appleby scored 26 points in Wake Forest’s 72-70 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-0 in home games. Wake Forest ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.2 assists per game led by Appleby averaging 5.5.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in road games. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Justin Abson averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.3% for Wake Forest.

Tyree Boykin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.6 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for Appalachian State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

