Appalachian State hosts Kennesaw State after Gregory's 21-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1)
Appalachian State went 11-5 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 5.6 steals, 2.5 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.
Kennesaw State finished 7-9 in ASUN play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.