Appalachian State hosts King and East Tennessee State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jordan King scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 69-62 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 in home games. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-0 away from home. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 81.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Deanthony Tipler is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.0 points for East Tennessee State.

Tyree Boykin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for Appalachian State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

