Appalachian State hosts Marshall after Taylor's 20-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -3.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Andrew Taylor scored 20 points in Marshall’s 103-65 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 on their home court. Appalachian State averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

