Appalachian State hosts Scott-Grayson and Old Dominion

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 70-58 win against the Georgia State Panthers. The Monarchs are 9-2 on their home court. Old Dominion has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Donovan Gregory averaging 4.4.

The Monarchs and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

CJ Huntley is averaging nine points and 6.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

