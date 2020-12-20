This first-time bowl is also the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl to take place in the state of South Carolina. ... Appalachian State may have an edge in having played on Coastal Carolina’s stadium’s teal turf before, including last month in a 34-23 loss to the Chanticleers on Nov. 21. ... The Mountaineers last two bowl victories have come over Conference USA teams, a 31-17 win against UAB at the New Orleans Bowl last year and a 45-13 win against Middle Tennessee in the same game a year earlier. ... The last bowl win for North Texas came on New Year’s Day 2014 with a 36-14 victory over UNLV at the Heart of Dallas Bowl. ... It’s the Mean Green’s 12th bowl trip, nine of those coming since 2001. ... Both teams bring momentum into the bowl matchup with Appalachian State coming off a 34-26 win at rival Georgia Southern on Dec. 12 while North Texas topped UTEP 45-43 on Dec. 11. ... The Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off the postseason due to COVID-19 after the season’s planned Saturday bowl opener, the Frisco Bowl, was canceled due to coronavirus issues with participant SMU. That game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday in Frisco, Texas.