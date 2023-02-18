Appalachian State plays Old Dominion after Gregory's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-11, 8-7 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -2.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Old Dominion Monarchs after Donovan Gregory scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 82-75 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-6 in home games. Appalachian State is 7-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Monarchs have gone 8-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.2 points. Terence Harcum is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

Advertisement

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article