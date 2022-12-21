Appalachian State plays UCSB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) Phoenix; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -4.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the UCSB Gauchos in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mountaineers are 7-5 in non-conference play. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 79.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Gauchos are 8-2 in non-conference play. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Norris averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

Cole Anderson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.6 points. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for UCSB.

