Appalachian State visits East Tennessee State following King's 20-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jordan King scored 20 points in East Tennessee State's 69-62 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 in road games. Appalachian State has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Deanthony Tipler is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.0 points for East Tennessee State.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 12.7 points for Appalachian State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

