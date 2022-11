BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after El Ellis scored 29 points in Louisville’s 73-72 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

Louisville finished 8-8 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Cardinals averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 29.8 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.