Appalachian State visits Marshall following Taylor's 22-point performance

The Thundering Herd are 8-0 on their home court. Marshall averages 19.2 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Taevion Kinsey with 5.4.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 on the road. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Huntley averaging 4.2.

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Handlogten is averaging 7.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Donovan Gregory is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

