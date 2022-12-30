Appalachian State visits Southern Miss following Boykin's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tyree Boykin scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 79-53 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Southern Miss has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Boykin is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.4 points. Donovan Gregory is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

