Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points for South Dakota State (26-4, 17-0). Baylor Scheierman tied a season high with 26 points and had seven assists.
Max Abmas had 34 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored a career-high 25 points. Issac McBride had 18 points. Elijah Lufile had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 13 points and three blocks.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. South Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 82-76 on Dec. 22.
