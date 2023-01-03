Appleby and Wake Forest host North Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Tyree Appleby scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 77-75 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Tar Heels have gone 6-0 at home. North Carolina ranks seventh in the ACC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 4.7.

The Demon Deacons are 2-1 in ACC play. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 35.6% from downtown. Appleby paces the Demon Deacons shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists. Bacot is averaging 17.1 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Damari Monsanto is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 10.5 points. Appleby is shooting 50.3% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

