CLEVELAND — Tyree Appleby had 26 points and 11 assists as Cleveland St. narrowly beat IUPUI 89-86 on Saturday night.

Appleby hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jaalam Hill had 18 points and three blocks for Cleveland St. (8-20, 3-12 Horizon League). Rashad Williams added 18 points. Seth Millner had 17 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Evan Hall had 18 points for the Jaguars (14-13, 6-8), whose losing streak reached four games. D.J. McCall added 18 points and nine rebounds. Camron Justice had 17 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Cleveland St. 90-74 on Jan. 10. Cleveland St. faces Wright St. on the road on Thursday. IUPUI plays Milwaukee at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.